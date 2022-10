LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock’s McAlister Dog Park and Canyon Run Dog Park are closed most of the day Friday (until 5:00 p.m.) for maintenance, the city said Thursday.

The city called it “overseeding maintenance in preparation for the winter season.”

“Overseeding will help with turf durability throughout the winter months,” the city said in a press release.

Hours at the Hub City Unleashed dog park (46th Street and Avenue U), will not be impacted.