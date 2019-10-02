Lubbock domestic assault survivor says, ‘One more punch and I would have died’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Domestic violence survivors and their supporters will honor the 136 Texas women who lost their lives by a partner. They will be honored in a candle light vigil by Women’s Protective Services in Lubbock.

One of these survivors shared her story with EverthingLubbock.com, and said while she survived, there are others who do not.

“My true belief was that if he didn’t kill me that night, then he would have dumped me the next day,” said Brandi McConnel.

Brandi suffered eight stitches, two broken bones, and one plastic surgery to repair her face after her then-boyfriend beat her. In 2014 the couple had gone on vacation, but when the doors closed the abuse began.

“He came back from the door and kicked me, told me to quit screaming, that no one was coming to save me, that he was going to kill me,” McConnel said. “I crawled over to him and told him that I thought he loved me, he just laughed.”

McConnel escaped the room and begged a maid to call police. When officers arrived, they found him in different clothes, and cleaning up the blood. He was convicted a year later of felony domestic violence with bodily harm.

“I want people to know that I was broken once, but I am not anymore,” McConnel said. “I want people to know that I am not an abused woman, but a woman who survived abuse. And five years later, I have reclaimed my life, and so can you.”

WPS’s candle light vigil will start at 6:30 at the Lubbock Courthouse Gazebo on October 2nd. Those who attend are encouraged to wear purple for the survivors.

