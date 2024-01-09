LUBBOCK, Texas — “They’re so persuasive and they’re so, you know, charismatic and they’re so particular and they’re so manipulative, but you don’t see it when it’s happening,” one domestic violence victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

Steven Garcia, the coordinator of community education with Women’s Protective Services in Lubbock, said domestic violence tactics are designed to make victims feel stuck.

“A lot of times it’s fear. There have been threats made, and so it’s very threats against their lives or maybe their children’s lives or, you know, close ones, family, loved ones,” Garcia said about the abuse. “Shame and guilt are another one, very low self-esteem.”

“The first couple of years were amazing; that’s where you fall in love,” the victim described. “That’s where this person knows everything about you. Yeah, it was fun, [but] the abuse changes, and I was in a physically, emotionally, financially, all of it, the whole relationship.”

For the victim, after years and years of abuse, she found the courage to leave.

“The first few months of leaving [are] really hard because you’re alone, you know,” she asked. “I had to rebuild my family, my connections. I had to step back somewhat, so I had to start taking care of myself.”

Leaving isn’t as simple as many would think. Garcia tells us that the average woman who’s involved in an abusive relationship leaves and comes back seven times.

“If she’s not ready, sometimes she goes back after a while and it really upsets those friends and family,” he said. “But do not hold it against her. If she goes back, do not judge her.”

Since leaving her relationship, the victim said she’s working to end the stigma, by changing the narrative around domestic violence.

“That’s the first thing, is not to ask what took you so long or why didn’t you leave? I think that’s that’s where that shame and guilt come from,” she said.

She suggested folks work on holding the abuser accountable instead. While her legal fight is not over, this survivor tells us she will continue to share her story, and encourage others with hope.

“Keep talking about it and keep and keep letting people know that there’s a way out,” she encouraged. “There’s people out there that’ll help. The road is discouraging, you know, But it’s it’s so worth it in the end.”

If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, you’re encouraged to reach out to Women’s Protective Services. You can find their resources online, on Facebook, or at their hotline at (806)-747-6491. You can also reach out to the National Domestic Violence Support hotline.