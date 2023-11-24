LUBBOCK, Texas— For Small Business Saturday, the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market announced in a social media post it will hold a “special pop up market” on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The post stated that the market will be “ideal for purchasing gifts for the upcoming gift-giving holiday season.”

A few small businesses that will attend Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market are listed below.

Barn to Table Lubbock Artisan sourdough breads, Colossus Cookies, freeze dried candy

PBNB International- Children’s books

Barton Sisters Art – acrylic and alcohol ink art on various mediums, resin artwork.

Sweet Pup Co. – Handmade pet accessories & dog treats

Adelphos Cellars- Wine

Professor Pickle

To see the full list of Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market “Gift Guide” check out its social media here.

According to the post there will be food trucks at the event such as Rico Empanadas, La Picosita, Smokin’ J’s and Eddie G’s Fired Up Grill.

The market will be located at the Charles Adams Studio Project (1106 5th Street) and will take place indoors due to the weather.

Additionally the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts will host an Affordable Arts Sale that will take place in the “adjacent Ice House Gallery,” said the post.

“We hope to see you at the market this Saturday,” the post expressed.