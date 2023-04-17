LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Dairy Queen manager was arrested and accused of sending inappropriate text messages to an underage employee, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Jail records showed that Christopher Gentry, 38, was arrested on April 10 in the 4600 block of 52nd Street.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother noticed that in September 2021, her daughter’s grades went down and her “attitude changed.” The victim told her mom that Gentry, her manager, was “hitting on her” over text message, court records stated.

Court records said the mother later found out Gentry wanted to meet up with the victim at his home. The mother told investigators that she took her daughter’s phone and texted Gentry on the victim’s behalf. According to court documents, the mother asked Gentry what he planned to do once the victim came over. Court records stated Gentry said he wanted to “cuddle” and “make out” with the underage victim.

Gentry was charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to jail records. As of Monday, Gentry remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $75,000.