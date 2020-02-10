Lubbock Dream Center asking for prom dress and accessory donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Dream Center:
The Lubbock Dream Center is partnering with several schools, churches and organizations in the area with a goal to give 500 prom dresses for our 8th annual event, Prom Queen to young ladies in our community on March 26, 2020. Recipients’ will also be able to receive shoes, accessories, make-up tips and so much more. Lubbock Dream Center is collecting donations through February 21st at various sites around town. The Prom Queen event will include a runway show and reception. Registration is at 4 pm, minors must bring an adult and this is a first come first serve event.
Prom Queen Dress Drive Details:
- Who: Lubbock Dream Center Prom Queen Committee
- What: New or gently used formal dresses, handbags, shoes, jewelry
- Where: See drop off locations below
- When: January 21, 2020 through February 21, 2020
- General Public: Equip young ladies with more than a dress, equip them with the reminder that they are priceless.
Prom Queen Dress Drive Drop Off Locations:
- West Texas Oral Facial Surgery: 7515 Quaker Ave., #200, Lubbock, TX 79424,
(806) 792-6291
- Mackenzie Place Assisted Living: 8609 Boston Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423,
(806) 745-7770 (24HR Drop Off)
- J. Hoffman’s Boutique: 4918 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414,
(806) 795-8290
- Lubbock Dream Center: 1111 30th Ave. L., Lubbock, TX 79411,
(806) 793-3336
- Church on the Rock, South Campus Office: 10503 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79424,
(806) 798-7990
- Lubbock Christian High School Office: 2604 Dover Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79407,
(806) 796-8700
(News release from the Lubbock Dream Center)