Lubbock Dream Center to hold Back to School Bash Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Dream Center announced it would be holding its Back to School Bash Saturday, August 8.

The Lubbock Dream Center will be partnering with other sponsors to donate backpacks filled with supplies to students from kindergarten to eight grade, according to a press release from the Lubbock Dream Center.

The press release said recipients’ families will also be able to connect with nonprofits that benefit the family as well as resources to help families, the press release said.

The line to receive a backpack will start at 9 a.m., August 8, at the Lubbock Dream Center located on 1111 30th Street, Lubbock, Texas, 79411.

The press release said the sponsors are Indiana Ave Baptist, Micah Ministries & Covenant Health, United, Amerigroup, H-E-B, MCH Family Outreach, Church on the Rock, LBK Roofing, Fat Matt Roofing, 4ORE, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Beck Steel Co, REMAX and Keller Williams.