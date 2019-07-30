Lubbock Dream Center to host 10th Annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Dream Center:
Lubbock Dream Center with the help of sponsors will host an event that will supply 1,200 grade school children with a new backpack filled with school supplies needed for the year. Recipients’ families will also be able to connect with non-profits that benefit the family, as well as enjoy food and games provided by area businesses and churches. This is a first come first serve event. Registration to receive a backpack will begin at 8:00 am and availability is limited. Children receiving a backpack must be present.
Event Details:
What:
Back to School Bash
Backpack Giveaway
Who:
Lubbock Dream Center
Back to School Bash Committee
Where:
Lubbock Dream Center
1111 30th Street
Lubbock, TX
When:
Saturday August 10, 2019
8:00 am
General Public:
Equip your elementary and middle school students to be successful this school year by receiving a new backpack filled with supplies they need.
(News release from the Lubbock Dream Center)