Lubbock Dream Center to host 10th Annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 10

LUBBOCK, Texas- High pressure in the upper-levels is moving back over west Texas today. That is going to promote more sunshine, dry air and light wind. The wind will not be as gusty as what we had on Monday afternoon, so it will feel warmer out in the sunshine. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies, with a high temperature of 97°. Expect much of the same for Wednesday. The high pressure ridge is not going anywhere any time soon. So the sunny skies, dry air and warmth will only continue. We’re going to see more sunshine, with the high making it to 98° tomorrow.

