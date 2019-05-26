Lubbock driver involved in pedestrian accident in Clovis

CLOVIS N.M. and LUBBOCK, Texas -- The sheriff's office in Curry County, New Mexico released information Saturday about a pedestrian accident which happened Friday night.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of US Highway 60/84 in Curry County for a pedestrian who was struck by two vehicles.

The Curry County Sheriff's Office said Mary Jeffs, 27, laid down in the westbound lanes of the highway.

"She was struck by a 2015 GMC Yukon, driven by Audrey Respondek, 44, of Lubbock," the CCSO said.

The CCSO statement said even before Respondek could call 911 and get back to the spot where Jeff's was struck, a second vehicle hit her.

The second vehicle was a car driven by Keleka Dawson, 38, of Houston, CCSO said.

"A witness reported that Jeffs had consumed alcohol prior to the crash," CCSO said. CCSO also said Jeffs was airlifted a Lubbock hospital with critical injuries.