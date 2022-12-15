LUBBOCK, Texas — A man told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him while driving on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Police were called after 7:00 p.m., according to a police report.

According to a report, a man said he was driving westbound on the MSF near University Avenue when someone in a Chevrolet pickup fired about three shots at his vehicle. The report stated the man, who had his own firearm, told police that he fired a round into the air as a warning shot to get the other vehicle “to back off.”

According to the report, the man said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, but he could not recall what led up to the shooting because he was too “flustered” from what happened.

A suspect was not located at the time, according to the police report.