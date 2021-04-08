Lubbock drivers ranked as the most stressed in the country

LUBBOCK, Texas — A study from fleetlogging.com concluded that Lubbock drivers are among the most stressed in the U.S.

Perhaps a larger city like Houston or Dallas would be home to the most stressed drivers in the U.S., but there were determining factors that brought Lubbock to the number 1 spot according to fleetlogging.com.

Fleetlogging.com said three-quarters of all tweets from Lubbock mentioning the traffic showed signs of stress.

The website ranked Lubbock driver’s as having a 75 percent stress rate.