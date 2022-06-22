LUBBOCK, Texas — As President Biden urges Congress to suspend the federal tax on gasoline for three months, Lubbock drivers are split on how they think it would affect them.

The federal government taxes gasoline at eighteen cents per gallon. At the current local average of $4.41 per gallon in Lubbock County, removing that tax would equate to a four percent discount. Some don’t believe that would make any difference in their lives.

“It wouldn’t be any difference, really,” one woman buying gas said. She showed KAMC News her receipt for her gas – 14 gallons for $64. A federal gas tax suspension would have saved her $2.52.

“Sam’s and Walmart probably save just as much, even HEB and Bolton’s, so it’s not going to make much of a difference at all,” another man buying gas said.

But others say their paychecks are already stretched thin, and every cent counts.

“I’ve seen people sit there and they’ll say they have $40. And they’re sitting there literally thinking, I’ve got to buy food and gas. So I’ve got to figure out how to separate it,” the attendant at Bolton’s on 82nd and University said.

“Today I only had $14 to put into gas,” one woman said. “I live on 63rd and have to go all the way to Milwaukee and Upland to get to work. So if I have just a little bit of money for gas, which is how it always works out, I don’t get the gallons that I really need for my gas. So yeah, anything would help.”

President Biden is also encouraging states to lift their own gas taxes. Texas levies a twenty cent tax on a gallon of gas, two cents higher than the federal government. However, that is likely to remain in place with the Texas Legislature out of session until January.