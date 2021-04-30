Lubbock dropping mask requirement in city facilities on May 1

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Effective May 1, 2021, the City of Lubbock will remove mask requirements for staff and visitors at City facilities. Lessees of City facilities, such as the Civic Center and others, may establish their own requirements for attendees, and events that include at-risk populations will be evaluated on an individual basis. City vaccination clinics will still require masks.

We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience throughout this pandemic. As we move forward, the City strongly encourages everyone to continue taking the common preventive steps that have helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

