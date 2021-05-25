Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to announce over 500 jobs to the Lubbock community

by: Madeline Diffee

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, or LEDA, gave the public a sneak peek at new local jobs and something it called a huge investment on Tuesday.

Four companies in Lubbock will be creating over 500 jobs, and an investment of $11.4M into the city’s economy, according to a news release.

The names of the businesses have not yet been released, but a press conference will be held regarding them soon by CEO and president of LEDA John Osborne, according to the release.

The press conference will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at McDougal Companies Plaza, according to the release.

