LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance was named as a recipient of a Community Economic Development award, according to a press release from the Texas Economic Development Council.

Accordign to the release, LEDA was named the winner for communities with a population of 250,001 or more.

The TEDC said, “Our Community Economic Development Award is one of the ways in which our organization honors the excellent work done by our communities, their leaders, and their economic development professionals.”

The awards were presented on Thursday, October 12, in Houston at the TEDC’s annual conference.