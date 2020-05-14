Lubbock Economic Recovery Taskforce (LERT) offers “Lubbock Safe” guidelines for gyms reopening

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock updated guidelines to keep Lubbock Safe from COVID-19 as businesses begin to reopen — especially gyms that are scheduled to reopen in Texas on May 18.

As of Thursday morning, 654 businesses in Lubbock or Lubbock County registered with Lubbock Safe.

This week, more businesses including Dillard’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Burlington Coat Factory announced that customers either have been, or soon will be, invited back into their stores. Non-essential businesses for part of March and all of April were ordered to close except for curbside, delivery, carry-out and drive-through.

Some non-essential businesses, as of Thursday, are still ordered to not allow customers inside or to remain closed. Texas Governor Greg Abbot published a plan to reopen Texas in the last week of April.

Restaurants have been allowed to have up to 25 percent occupancy since May 1.

EverythingLubbock.com continues to track businesses that are open including special hours or special restrictions on our Open For Business page. Businesses can also indicate their voluntary compliance with Lubbock Safe standards on the everythinglubbock.com listing.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

As more businesses will be allowed to reopen under Governor Greg Abbott’s latest Executive Order, GA-22, the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force (LERT) has updated guidelines on the Lubbock Safe! website.

According to GA-22, gyms may reopen Monday, May 18. Specific guidelines for gyms have been added to the Lubbock Safe! website, at mylubbock.us/LubbockSafe.

Lubbock Safe! is a voluntary certification program designed for local businesses to promote the safety of their location while giving the community and visitors the assurance that Lubbock stores, boutiques, restaurants and other businesses are exceeding the minimum state standards to reopen.

As Governor Abbott offers more guidance regarding the reopening of Texas, the Lubbock Safe! website will be updated with new information and guidelines.