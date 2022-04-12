LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

The Lubbock Economics Council will host a mayoral candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the Baker Conference Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University. All five candidates for mayor of Lubbock have agreed to attend: Epifanio “Major” Garza, Adam Hernandez, Gulrez “Gus” Khan, Tray Payne, and Stephen Sanders.

The forum will be moderated by James Eppler of KCBD NewsChannel 11. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions at the forum and visit with candidates afterward. Early voting begins Monday, April 25, 2022; election day is Saturday May 7.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. For more details, including directions to the Baker Conference Center and parking information, visit www.lubbockec.org

Established in 1967, the Lubbock Economics Council is an association of people in business, education, and public service who are interested in promoting a better understanding of economic matters. The mission of the Council is to provide a regular forum for education, discussion, and debate of economic issues from the local to international level.

(Press release from Wayland Baptist University)