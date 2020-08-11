Lubbock economy could lose millions if college football season doesn’t happen

LUBBOCK, Texas – According to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, the city’s economy could lose millions of dollars if the college football season is canceled or postponed.

“A weekend with a big conference game brings in about $6-8 million,” said Lubbock COC President Eddie McBride.

On August 10, the Mountain West Conference postponed its football season and league presidents from the Big 10 Conference are expected to announce a decision on August 11.

Officials from the Big 12 Conference, in which the Texas Tech Red Raiders are members of, have not made a decision regarding the season but the Power 5 conferences are most likely to follow suit if one conference decides to postpone fall sports.

McBride said if there is not a season, local businesses, already struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, could see more financial losses.

“Whatever cash they had on hand a lot of these businesses have were banking on to potentially to put them in a better position,” said McBride. “It’s not gonna happen now.”

Lubbock city councilman Steve Massengale owns The Matador, a local retailer located near the Texas Tech University campus.

“You know we’re unique in that we serve the athletic department as the merchandiser in the stadium,” said Massengale. “Those days are significant for our business so it would negatively impact us to a great degree not to have football.”

Massengale said he had to make “tough decisions” regarding his employees.

“We’ve already reached out to several people that we planned to hire for football, ” said Massengale. “We’ll have to call and rescind those offers if no football happens.”

The postponement or cancelation of college fall sports could also Lubbock’s tourism industry and cuts hundreds of Jones AT&T Stadium jobs such as concession workers, custodial staff, and parking attendants.