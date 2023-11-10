Tracy Cole is one of the more recognizable faces in the South Plains community because of her social media acumen, and heart for serving the people in the region.

The Lubbock native and mother also holds an English degree, teaching full-time, while somehow making time to spearhead dozens of community-rich initiatives.

During the pandemic, she became an administrator of the Facebook page LBK Foodies, using it to showcase the region’s small business population as many fought to survive economic challenges.

The group grew almost overnight, creating a space for people to connect over the passion for food. As the South Plains community is known for, members began to navigate hardships together.

LBK Foodies now bosts nearly 100,000 members, thanks in large part to Cole making her virtual networking expertise available for free.

As the country emerged from the darkets parts of the pandemic, Cole started to formulate a business plan which evolved into the advertising and marketing venture dubbed “Smore Creative, by Tracy Cole.”

“Smore Creative, by Tracy Cole is an independently owned, social media marketing and advertising agency,” the page reads. “(specializing) in consulting and advocating for Small Business owners.”

During the month of November, Cole hosted a series of social media traning sessions over topics that owners want to fix, such as content creation, Canva for Business, SEO and ChatGPT, Meta Ads, Reels and TikTok, and more.

To connect with Cole about social media management and other services, email tracy@smorecreative.com.

