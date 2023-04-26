LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said an elementary school was placed on a security protocol after a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to West Lubbock homicide.

LPD said Elijah Martinez,17, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4700 block of Lehigh Street near Centennial Elementary School. Martinez was arrested on a murder warrant related to the shooting death of Ricardo Mojica, 51.

Martinez was arrested the shooting death of Ricardo Mojica, 51. Mojica was shot in the abdomen in the 7700 block of 19th Street on Friday, April 21. He was taken to University Medical Center where died the following morning.

The initial LPD press release used the word lockdown, however Lubbock ISD said it technically was not a lockdown. Instead, the school was on a security protocol.

Lubbock police officers were called to the 7700 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. on April 21st following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found 51-year-old Ricardo Mojica suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen. Mojica was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where he later died of his injuries Saturday morning, prompting the case to be transferred to METRO.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Mojica was involved in an altercation with Martinez and was shot.

Investigators were able to identify Martinez as a suspect and obtained a murder warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, April 25th.

The investigation is still ongoing.