Lubbock elementary school teacher participates in White House roundtable

Claudia Valladares at the event, via White House livestream

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, a Lubbock Independent School District teacher participated in a discussion at the White House about safely reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claudia Valladares is a kindergarten teacher at Ramirez Elementary School. She attended the roundtable, along with nine others from across the country.

The discussion was titled Kids First: Getting America’s Children Safely Back to School.

The discussion also featured President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

In the discussion, Valladares spoke about the summer school Lubbock ISD held. She said there were no outbreaks, and mentioned the various precautions taken by LISD.

“Children had to wear a mask [if they were] 10 and older,” she said, “[and there were] temperatures taken for the staff and the students.”

Valladeres also talked about how LISD has offered parents a choice between in-person and virtual learning options for students.

“So far, we have 70 percent wanting to be in class,” she said. “And so, we’re ready to go.”

Valladeres also thanked Trump for his leadership through the pandemic, and the two shared a brief back and forth.