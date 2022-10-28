LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School on placed on alert after a shooting occurred near the school in the 3200 block of 110th street on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, the victim and the suspect had an on and off relationship and the two were living together. The victim told officers his girlfriend locked him out and when she opened the door, she was holding a handgun threatening to kill herself.

The police report stated the victim tried to grab the gun from his girlfriend and she fired one round at him but missed. The victim escaped through the backdoor and called authorities.

The police report said due to the incident’s closeness to the elementary school it was put on high alert and multiple units were dispatched to help locate the suspect.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lubbock-Cooper ISD to invite a comment. We will provide an update if the school district accepts the invitation.