Lubbock Elks Lodge hosting First Responders Benefit Fish Fry on Feb. 22

Left to right: Reyna, Hill and Dawson (from City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 will host a First Responders Benefit Fish Fry on Saturday, February 22.

The event will kick off at 5:00 p.m. at their facility located 3409 Milwaukee Avenue.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the families of Lieutenant Eric Hill, Officer Nicholas Reyna and Firefighter Matt Dawson.

Hill and Reyna were killed while working the scene of a traffic crash in North Lubbock on January 11. Dawson was seriously injured and continues to recuperate.

Plates are $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for children 12 and under.

The Lubbock Elks Lodge will also accept donations at the event.