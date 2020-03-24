Lubbock emergency proposition to postpone city election

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council will consider an ordinance postponing the City of Lubbock elections scheduled for May 2. The new date will be November 3, 2020.

The council meets Tuesday evening. The proposal to postpone the election has been added an emergency measure. The governor authorized local governments to postpone their election dates because of the ongoing emergency with COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The city council will also consider a measure continuing and affirming the mayor’s Declarations of Disaster regarding the COVID-19.

It just so happens, the Plainview City Council also meets Tuesday evening. Plainview also has a proposal to move May 2 local elections to November 3 instead.

