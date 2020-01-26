Lubbock ended 2019 with a slightly lower unemployment rate

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the unemployment rate in Lubbock fell slightly during the month of December.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 2.5 percent, down from the reported 2.6 percent in October and November.

An estimated 160,500 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 164,600.

Compared to December 2018, the unemployment rate ended the year three-tenths of a percentage point lower.

The state’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.5 percent last month.

Click here to view the full December 2019 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of January on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).