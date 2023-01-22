LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of December 2022.

The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 2.9 percent in December, down from 3.1 percent in November.

An estimated 163,800 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 168,700.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (December 2021) was measured at 3.3 percent.

The state will release job statistics for the month of January 2023 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).