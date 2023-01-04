LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) announced the appointment of Jeff Hunsinger as its new Chief Executive Officer.

According to a LEPAA press release, Hunsinger has more than 20 years’ experience in non-profit performing arts management and has served in leadership roles with the Phoenix Symphony, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, and the Arkansas Symphony.

He most recently served as general manager of the Phoenix Symphony.



“I am excited to serve as the CEO of Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association and The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. I value the current partnerships between LEPAA, Buddy Holly Hall, Ballet Lubbock, Lubbock Independent School District, and the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to delivering all that LEPAA has to offer to the community,” said Hunsinger in the press release.

Jeff Hunsinger (Photo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association and the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (Photo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association and the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

As the CEO of LEPAA, Hunsinger will be responsible for strategic planning, marketing, community outreach, resident partner engagement, programming, and fundraising for LEPAA, The Buddy Holly Hall, and its programs.

“Jeff Hunsinger has demonstrated the ability to drive organizational change in the performing arts and unite communities through collaboration,” said Mark Bass, LEPAA board chairman in the press release. “He brings the leadership and industry knowledge the organization needs at this time.”

A native of California, Hunsinger studied guitar and clarinet and received a Bachelor’s degree in Music with a focus in Recording Arts, Music Industry, and Business Administration from California State University, Chico.

“The LEPAA staff and board are thrilled to have Jeff Hunsinger at the helm of our organization,” said Michelle Stephens, LEPAA Chief Operating Officer in the press release. “His decades of experience with not-for-profit arts organizations will elevate both LEPAA and The Buddy Holly Hall.