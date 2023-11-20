LUBBOCK, Texas – With Thanksgiving just a couple of days away, many dog parents want to include their furry friends in Thanksgiving festivities. EverythingLubbock.com talked with Taylor Ruggles at Lubbock Animal Shelter on how to have a safe and yummy dogsgiving.

Ruggles suggested staying away from the skin of your Thanksgiving turkey as the spices on the outside can upset your dog’s stomach. The meat of the turkey is okay and safe for dogs to eat as long as there are no spices on it.

Although dogs may love bones, real bones can split and puncture your dogs stomach, Ruggles said.

Anything that is cooked with garlic, onions or scallions is toxic for your dog and should be avoided altogether, Ruggles suggested.

Ruggles said to steer clear from all nuts, grapes and raisins as they are very toxic to dogs.

Corn is safe for dogs to eat as long as it is off of the cob. Ruggles said the cob of the corn is a choking hazard and may contain foreign bodies that will make it hard for your dog to go to the bathroom.

Fatty foods such as ham and butter should also be avoided. Ruggles said fatty foods put dogs at a higher risk for pancreatitis. Potatoes should also be avoided, but Ruggles said sweet potatoes are safe for dogs.

Ruggles said to stay away from all things sweet. Xylitol is a sweetener commonly used in many human desserts and is “very toxic to dogs and is a one-way trip to the emergency room.”

If your dog does eat something that upsets their stomach, Ruggles suggests cooking plain chicken and white rice for your dog.

Ruggles said “its always better to be safe than sorry.”

If their symptoms are not better in two to three days, a trip to the emergency room is necessary. Ruggles said to also take your dog to the vet if there is blood in their poop or they stop eating or drinking altogether.