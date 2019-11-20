Lubbock EZ Mart robbery suspect charged

LUBBOCK, Texas – Police announced on Wednesday morning that Traven Shamar Madkins, 23, was charged with the aggravated robbery of an EZ Mart in Lubbock.

A warrant was served in Nolan County on behalf of Lubbock Police for aggravated robbery, LPD said. Madkins was in custody in Nolan County on unrelated charges when the Lubbock arrest warrant was served.

Police said Madkins entered the EZ Mart, 7402 Quaker Avenue, and asked for a tobacco product.

Police said Madkins then displayed a handgun in his waistband. Madkins asked for the money from the register and also from the safe in the store, police said.

The store clerk told him the safe was on a time lock and could not be accessed. Police said Madkins then stole money from the register and ran away.