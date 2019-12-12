Lubbock families invited to breakfast with Santa

Chase Helms interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 6th Annual Breakfast with Santa event.

Bring your kids and grandkids to Maxey Community Center for the 6th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

This event is the perfect way to start the Christmas season. Families will enjoy keepsake holiday crafts, a delicious brunch, and photos with Santa as their children share their Christmas wishes.

Cost is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, December 12. Families can register in advance at the center or online at www.playlubbock.com. For more information, call Maxey Community Center at (806) 767-3796.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. They are open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 – 5:30 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

(Press release from City of Lubbock.)