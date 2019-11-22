Lubbock families to teach kids important values at Family Volunteer Day

Zoe Metcalf, Volunteer Center of Lubbock Project Manager, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the annual Family Volunteer Day.

It is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 through partnerships with local agencies and volunteers to complete impactful projects.

For years, Americans have come together to serve their community on these National Days of Service. Family Volunteer Day specifically encourages family participation in many different projects to give back to the community.

Through service projects, citizens create extraordinary change and display the power of community action. These actions will be part of a nation-wide effort to make a difference in the community. At last year’s Family Volunteer Day, 976 individuals volunteered for a total of 1,987 hours combined.

Opportunities include:

· Stocking stuffing with The Stockings Project

· Crafts and hands-on projects with The Volunteer Center of Lubbock

· Clean up at Buffalo Springs Lake

· Clean up at the South Plains Food Bank GRUB Farm

· Wrench It Forward Helping Hands

· Help to organize Caleb’s Closet

For questions or more information, contact Kayla Thrasher at (806) 747-0551 or kthrasher@volunteerlubbock.org.

For additional details, watch the video above.

(Press release provided by Volunteer Center of Lubbock.)