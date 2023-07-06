LUBBOCK, Texas— A family is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run case that happened on the Fourth of July.

24-year-old, Alex Diaz, took his brand new motorcycle out for a ride early Tuesday evening. While at a stoplight, Diaz said he was hit from behind by what looked like a white Ford F-150. The truck sped away, not stopping to check if Diaz was okay.

Diaz had minor injuries and was able to walk away from the accident, but his motorcycle was totaled.

“It made me mad. It really made me mad how somebody could be so inconsiderate for somebody’s life,” said Gema Diaz, Alex’s sister. “We’re asking anybody or even that person that hit him, please come forward and take responsibility for what you did.”

Gema said her brother is a father of two, one of his kids is only three months old. She said their family is just glad it wasn’t any worse.

“If he had hit him harder, he would have missed all his two-month-old baby,” Gema said. “Consider other people’s feelings and not just yours, other people’s futures, and not just yours, because for some people, their future ends there.”

According to the LPD 2022 Crime Report, hit and run calls went down 8% between 2021 and 2022.

Lieutenant Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department said there are many reasons people run in these situations, but the consequences do catch up to you.

“None of them are justifiable, but some folks don’t have a driver’s license or they don’t have insurance or they may be intoxicated or have warrants for their arrest,” said Lieutenant Cross.

“Ultimately it’s just not worth it, whatever else you’ve got going on in your life, maybe you are concerned to deal with law enforcement, if we come out and take the report, whatever problems those are are probably pale in comparison to the punishment you’ll face if you flee the scene of an accident,” said Lieutenant Cross.

If you have information regarding the hit-and-run crash, contact the Major Crash Investigation Unit at 806-775-2753.