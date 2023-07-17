LUBBOCK, Texas — Rico Sanchez was recently diagnosed with stage 5 kidney failure and is urgently looking for a kidney donor, according to a social media post.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Rico’s wife, Elisabeth Sanchez, who expressed, “We are hoping to get some help from anyone to help my husband’s health.”

The Sanchez couple has been married for 6 years and, “This year [was] one of the toughest years we have had so far.”

The couple told EverythingLubbock.com that they found out about Rico’s kidney failure 3 months ago when his primary care physician suggested he see a nephrologist (kidney doctor) “to check out [his] kidney functions.”

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease, the glomerular filtration rate (GFR) measures how well your kidneys filter blood.

Additionally a GFR below 60% could mean kidney disease and a 15% or lower may mean kidney failure.

Although Rico’s kidney functions weren’t “as bad”, said the post, eventually it began to decline. At the time Rico was diagnosed with stage 3 kidney failure with a 27% kidney function.

Elisabeth and Rico were hopeful, “as long as [we] could maintain his other other medical issues.”

3 weeks ago the couple went back to the kidney doctor and found that Rico was in “stage 5 kidney failure and his kidney function [was] now 13%.”

“It’s the financial stretch of kidney failure, it’s the last stretch before death,” said Elisabeth.

Rico told EverythingLubbock.com, “I wouldn’t be alive without [Elisabeth]”. His wife and his family is what’s keeping him strong during this tough time.

“We want to start a family and grow old together. We want to make more memories and love each other more,” the couple expressed.

The post mentioned the couple will be “seeing a kidney transplant center in hopes we can start this process whether being put on the waitlist, dialysis or finding a kidney donor.”

Elisabeth said that Rico will have another appointment on August 4th to see if dialysis will be a positive alternative for him.

If you know anyone interested in becoming a kidney donor for Rico Sanchez who has blood type B, reach out to Elisabeth at (806)-319-1789.