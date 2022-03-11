LUBBOCK, Texas – Early Wednesday morning, 28-year-old Joseph Burks lost his life. His family, overcome by grief and confusion, now want justice for his untimely death.

Burks older brother Davey Burks said he was caught off guard that day when he was contacted by a stranger over social media who told him Joseph was hurt and to call the hospital immediately. He was the first in their family to learn that his brother had died.

“It still hasn’t hit me,” Davey said. ”I called my mom and said ‘mom Joseph is dead,’ she started crying and at that moment I knew it wasn’t fake.”

This week, the Burks family was brought closer together by their shared loss. In a room filled with four generations said that right now they all desperately need one thing: answers. Joseph’s younger brother Nick Burks said that he’s brother’s killer needs to be brought to justice.

“Hold whoever did this accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Nick said. “Investigate this to the fullest extent of the law and to cooperate with the community with his family, and to make sure this guy doesn’t get back out again to do it again.”

Close friend of the family Kayla Upchurch said Burks was a single father who was taken away from his 5-year-old son.

“He was an amazing father,” Upchurch said. “He was a good friend. He was honestly my best friend.”

Upchurch, between tears, had a message to the person who took Burks’ life.



“Own up to it,” Upchurch said. “We’re all adults. Obviously, if you were in a strip club you can act like an adult. Obviously, you didn’t at that moment, but own up to it. You made your bed now lie in it.”

The family has a GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs and for Burks son. To donate click the link. There is also a fundraiser on Monday from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

