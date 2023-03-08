LUBBOCK, Texas — On March 9, 2022, 28-year-old Joseph Burks was shot and killed while working at the Angelwitch Cabaret in Lubbock County. His family said the past 12 months without him have been the most difficult of their lives.

“I wish I could go back and just talk to my brother one last time. Let him know that I love him,” said Joseph’s younger brother, Nick Burks. Joseph was a single father and left behind a 5-year-old son.

Burks’s family said just before the shooting Kennon Charles Shaw, 51, was escorted out of the club, so he went to his car and grabbed a gun.

“[Shaw] was able to get back into the club and shoot my brother and kill him. And luckily, he wasn’t able to hurt anybody else. But he did fade to shoot my brother in the heart,” Nick said.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said Shaw went on the run after the shooting and was arrested in Austin a week later. He was then transferred and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Image of Kennon Charles Shaw from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

“We were at the end of his funeral, and we had got word that you know, they did catch him when he was in custody… it didn’t relieve anything. If we’re being honest … it doesn’t make anything better, but we are happy that he is behind bars and that he can’t do this to anyone else’s family member,” said Joseph’s cousin, Harlee.

Nick said he has since stepped forward to take care of his nephew. He wants to make sure the child does not forget his father and reminds him every day that his dad loved him. Harlee described her cousin as a “light.” She said Joseph had a contagious smile and was always a happy person.

Joseph’s family said he “was failed in many ways” the night he was killed. Harlee called it “a dream that we’re not going to wake up from.”

“Just because you can take someone’s life doesn’t mean you should,” Nick said.