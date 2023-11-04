LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock family made a large donation to Covenant Children’s hospital on Saturday in honor of their daughter Kaitlyn who passed away in 2012.

A press release said this is the 10th year the family has made the donation. This year they will be giving more than 50 totes filled with toys.

The press release said Kaitlyn passed away when she was 13 years old. She was born with a congenital heart condition known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome and had four open heart surgeries during her life.

Last year, the family donated about 36 totes, according to the press release.