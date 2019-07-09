Lubbock family mourns loss following Fourth of July crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A family is mourning the loss of 25-year-old Nathaniel Vargas after he was hit by a vehicle and killed on Fourth of July. The crash happened off of US 62 just West of FM 1729.

According to Vargas’ family, they were lighting fireworks when Vargas realized there was a small fire in a nearby median.

His cousin, Isaiah Vargas said he saw the vehicle coming but did not think it would hit his cousin.

Vargas had just finished extinguishing the small fire, caused by fireworks, in the center median before being struck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Honda pickup is 52-year-old Amy Cantu, who was not injured during the crash, DPS said.

Vargas’ family says when she realized she hit Vargas, she turned around and tried performing life-saving measures on him. His family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/nathaniel-efrain-vargas?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet