LUBBOCK, Texas — Mikala Rowland and her family spent their day rummaging through the remnants of her 82-year-old grandmother, Maggie’s home after it caught fire Wednesday night.

Rowland woke up to the news this morning and said all she cared about was if her family was okay.

“I just ran to her, and I was like, I’m just glad you’re okay and she goes what about the car or the food or whatever and I said that can all be replaced,” Rowland said.

Brian Lancin, the homeowner’s grandson, recalled the moments he was woken up about the fire. Lancin said once he realized it was too big to handle, he went to wake his dad up to exit the house.

“I ran out to the garage door here and there was fire coming in the door already, so I grabbed the fire extinguisher, which didn’t do anything, and then I ran to wake my dad up because he was asleep,” Lancin said.

Lancin said his dad was right behind him when trying to escape but got lost while trying to exit the house.

“The fireman grabbed me and said you can’t go in there and understand, but first thing I thought was to get back in there and get them and they found him on the chair, and they brought him out,” Lancin said.

Lancin’s dad was taken to University Medical Center and was treated for critical conditions. He did have esophageal burns but was stabilized.

The family has received overwhelming support from friends, family, community members, and neighbors.

“We’re not the only person that has had a house fire that’s not the case just for people reminding us that that we matter to people, that they’re willing to help, no matter if it’s a little or a lot,” Rowland said. “I’ve just been shown, we’ve been shown all the support and it’s just meant so much.”

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with housing and funds.