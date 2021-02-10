Lubbock family remembering their father after fatal crash nearly a year ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been nearly a year since the death of 69 year-old Howard Wright. In February of 2020, Wright was pulling onto Slide Rd. from 75th St. when he was struck by a car heading south. Police arrested three people for their involvement in the crash.

Wright’s family spoke to EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday about the man he was.

His daughter, Anissa Dusenberry described him as a great man.

“He had a big heart,” Dusenberry said.

She said her father was always willing to help those who needed him. Wright spent more than 45 years in the medical field.

“He was completely, that was his life was working in the medical field and helping others,” Dusenberry said.

Dusenberry said Wright was also a supportive father and was devoted to his granddaughter, Savannah.

“He was there for whether it was in the middle of the night or any time at a moment’s notice. And sometimes too much right? She [Savannah] would call him and say ‘papa I want donuts’ and he’d come running,” Dusenberry laughed.

After dropping off Savannah for an appointment, Wright was killed in a crash. Police said three men were racing on Slide Road. The District Attorney’s Office reporting Xavier Montalvo is charged with racing on a highway causing death and manslaughter. Anthony Martin, 28, and Luis Salinas, 24, are also being charged with racing on a highway causing death. All men are currently out on bond.

“I feel bad for them because they’re young, I just came from where they’re probably gonna go and I asked the DA I told her I was like is there not something we can do differently like make em go to college and get a degree or do something positive… that’s what would want. He wouldn’t want to see them go to prison,” Wright’s son Christopher Wright said.

Both Dusenberry and Christopher said it has been difficult for their family. Dusenberry said she wishes she had told her father goodbye.

“It’s been a big empty void. It’s been hard,” Christopher said.

His family said Wright will never be forgotten, and have also learned something from their loss.

“Before someone leaves that you make sure that you tell them bye,” Savannah said.

Montalvo is set to appear for pre-trial on Friday.