LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of 14-year-old Zaydrian Valdez is set to host a balloon release on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens to mark the one-month anniversary of his death.

Valdez was killed in early December in a shooting that took place near 82nd Street and Highway 87. He was taken to University Medical Center by private vehicle, where he later died. The police said in a press release it appeared Zaydrian and five other people “were committing vehicle burglaries” before his death.

Zaydrian Valdez (Courtesy image)











EverythingLubbock.com obtained court documents in the days following his death and learned that 18-year-old Alyssa Gonzales was charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide in connection with Zaydrian’s death. Angelina Estrada and Dehvin Garcia, both 17, were also arrested in connection with the death. A 16-year-old and 13-year-old were also taken into custody for the shooting.

Zaydrian’s mother spoke with EverythingLubbock.com in the days following the shooting and said her son was in the “wrong place at the wrong time” and “was very special.” Six months before Zaydrian ‘s death, he lost his cousin, 12-year-old Jordan Rosales, the same way at his home in Central Lubbock.