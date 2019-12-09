Lubbock family reports gunfire while decorating for Christmas Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police received a call early Sunday morning in reference to shots fired in the 3300 block of Harvard Street.

According to police, a family was decorating the house for Christmas and watching a movie.

The person who called it in said he heard 8-9 shots fired, but he did not see who had fired the shots or see any flashes from the gunfire.

He told police he had a security camera footage of a vehicle driving by at a high speed. The camera footage showed the vehicle pass the residence, and the gunfire can be heard on the camera as well.

According to police, there was no property damage reported, and no one was reported injured.

At the time of the police report, officers were unable to locate any other evidence related to the incident.