Lubbock family reunited with lost husky puppy after year-long search

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s a sweet reunion this week for one Lubbock family and their Siberian husky puppy that’s been missing for over a year.

“We really didn’t think we were ever going to see [Lily] again,” Antoinette Young told KAMC News.

Lily first went missing May of 2019 after escaping from a pen at the family’s home in Farwell, Texas. The Youngs searched for weeks all over the West Texas and eastern New Mexico area, giving up only when they had to move to Lubbock a few months later.

“I tell you we drove countless hours through alleyways, abandoned yards, fields calling her,” Young said.

Last week, their luck changed when they got a call from Animal Control in Clovis, New Mexico who told Young they had found a husky with a microchip that lead to them.

“She had her back to us [at the shelter], and she was so dirty. [My daughter] and I got down, and I said, ‘Lily!’ She just whipped her head around. I knew it was her,” Young added, tearfully.

Young and her family have been breeding huskies for over a decade, and Lily was one of the few puppies they ever decided to keep. After an emotional reunion, the Youngs brought her back to their new home in Lubbock. But the emotions didn’t stop there.

While the family was ecstatic to see their dog again, due to a city regulation that limits the number of dogs per home, they have to give Lily up for adoption.

They hope to find her a new family that would search for her as hard as they did if she ever got lost again. If you’re interested in learning more about adopting Lily, head to the WestTexHuskies Facebook page.

“If it’s the right fit, we’re always super excited. [Dogs] always find that special person,” Young said.