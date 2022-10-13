LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a crash with a vehicle and a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, the victim’s family and close friends confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

LPD said the call came in at 4:18 p.m.

Family and close friends identified the victim as Tim Atwood, 51. Atwood left behind his wife, Jessica, and a baby boy, Isaac.

A GoFundMe was established to help Atwood’s family with expenses. You can visit here to donate.

After this story was initially written, The Lubbock Police Department provided the following statement:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday afternoon collision in Central Lubbock that left a 51-year-old man dead. Officers were called to the intersection of 66th Street and Indiana Avenue at 4:17 p.m. on October 12, for reports of a collision involving a passenger car and a motorcycle. Upon arrival, they located William Atwood, the driver of the motorcycle with serious injuries. Atwood was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS. The driver of the other involved vehicle, 24-year-old Hannah Sharp, suffered minor injuries. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Atwood was travelling north on Indiana Avenue when he collided with Sharp, who had been travelling south on Indiana Avenue and had just turned to go east on 66th Street. This crash remains under investigation.