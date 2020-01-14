Lubbock family searches for answers after home hit and run

LUBBOCK Texas- A local Lubbock family are victims of a home hit and run crash after a vehicle crashed into their home on Sunday morning.

Mario Zapata said he had not been asleep too long when he was awakened by a jarring crash sound at 4:30 p.m.

“The first thing that went through my mind was my mother. She lives here. She just recently fell and broke her hip,” he said.

Zapata said when he first saw the damages to his house he wasn’t sure what had happened.

“I couldn’t tell that someone had driven into the house, so I thought something had exploded,” he said. “It took a little bit for me to figure out that someone had driven into the house”

Most of the damage in the crash happened primarily in the family’s laundry room and no one was hurt.

Zapata said he and police looked for clues to identify the vehicle but there was no evidence left behind and his home did not have a security camera at the time.

“It definitely angers me that because you know anytime anyone crashes into something like that there’s a potential for serious harm or even death and for someone to just be able to drive away like that without checking to see if anybody was injured or killed, that’s kind of mind blowing, ” he said.

Zapata said although he’s frustrated this happened, he’s grateful none of his family members were injured.