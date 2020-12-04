Lubbock family searches for good Samaritan

LUBBOCK Texas- One family is searching for a woman who found their son’s wallet and returned it to their front door.

Tosha Pearson said her son lost his wallet the week of Thanksgiving. She said he had plans to move that Friday to Colorado for a new job.

“He got laid off from his job after the pandemic broke out,” she said, “So he hasn’t had a job since March. “

Pearson said the family looked everywhere for the wallet, but they couldn’t find it.

“I had been praying I was like “God please let us find this wallet,” it is so important because he had debit cards and credit cards and social securities in there and his driver’s license because he was moving and he would have to go back and redo all of that stuff,” she said.

Ultimately, Pearson said her son found the wallet tucked in between their two front doors. She said she checked her security camera footage and found a young woman in the video returning the wallet, just a few minutes before her son showed up to find it.

Pearson said she took to social media and shared that she was looking for the good Samaritan but thus far has had no luck finding her.

She’s hoping anyone who knows the young woman who returned the wallet can reach out to her at TRJSPEAR@GMAIL.COM

“I just think that there is still good in the world, there are still good people in the world,” she said.