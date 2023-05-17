LUBBOCK, Texas – Back on Sept. 5, 2014, Robert Ramirez was shot in front of his South Lubbock home. To this day, the shooter has not been caught.

“He’s not able to be here with us like to enjoy life or anything, so it makes it really hard on our family not having him around,” said Alexis Ramirez, Robert’s daughter. “It’s just too long for us not to have justice for him.”

Witnesses said Robert was outside with his 22-year-old son when an unknown man shot at them and drove away. Robert and his son were both wounded and taken to the hospital. His son survived, but Robert would not make it. He was just 44 years old at the time.

“He didn’t cause trouble with anybody,” Alexis said. “He was just always about his kids and his grandkids, so I don’t know why it happened, and we just want answers.”

The Lubbock Police Department (LPD) described one of the suspects as a black man between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with shoulder-length dreads who was believed to have driven away in a Dodge Magnum. LPD recently asked for the community’s help to get to the bottom of this case.

“The continued investigation is a testament to the dedication of the men and women of the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the belief within the Lubbock Police Department that there is no such thing as a cold case,” LPD said.

It’s been nearly nine years since Robert was killed. Alexis said the family does its best to help keep his memory alive.

“Basically just holidays, we come and visit him and bring our kids to see him and tell our kids this is grandpa because we do have kids now that didn’t get to meet him,” Alexis said. “It’s hard.”

Until they get an answer, Robert’s family members will continue to lean on what he always told them – to never give up on anything.

“At the end of the day, he didn’t deserve this,” Alexis said. “He was a great person, so I’m going to do my best to do whatever I can to find justice for him.”

If you know any information at all, you’re encouraged to contact Crimeline at 806-741-1000. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $7,000.