Lubbock family sues local Coca-Cola bottler after deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock family sued Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages LLC and one of its employees after court records stated the employee was involved in a deadly crash in May when he was on company time.

On May 24, Opal “June” Linker, 84, was driving her Toyota Camry while traveling southbound in the 8600 block of University Avenue, where she prepared to turn left and proceed onto 87th Street, according to court records.

[image of Ehvan Reyna provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

However, a driver in a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on University at a high rate of speed and collided with Linker’s vehicle when she was attempting to turn left, according to the lawsuit.

The driver of the Camaro was later identified as Ehvan Reyna, 20, according to Lubbock Police.

Linker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Linker’s remaining family claimed in court records that Coca-Cola was “vicariously liable” for the actions of Reyna, as he was working for the company at the time the crash occurred.

Reyna was “grossly negligent in operating a motor vehicle at an excessive and dangerous rate of speed on a city roadway,” court records state.

