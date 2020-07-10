Lubbock family tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK Texas- One Lubbock mother and her three children are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Georgia Martinez said she was rushed to the hospital after experiencing high fever, chills and trouble breathing. She found out she had tested positive and later found out her children had also tested positive.

“It was scary and just a lot going through my mind all at the same time,” she said,”It becomes a motherly thing I guess that you get scared, you know I wasn’t going to be able to be there if [my kids] were really sick and I had to count on other people as far as family and friends to help take care of them.”

Martinez’s children were classified as asymptomatic. Her 12-year-old, JC Munoz, said he never expected the virus to hit close to home.

“I was just surprised because I didn’t feel any type of way,” he said. “I didn’t feel bad at all just really surprised that i had it surprised that my whole family had it.”

Katherine Wells with the Lubbock Health Department said families should consider a plan of action during the pandemic due to the rise in numbers.

People who are in isolation are those who have tested positive for the virus and must isolate for at least ten days and must be symptom free for an additional 72 hours afterward.

Wells said some families do isolate in their homes with other family members. She said individuals who are infected are encouraged to wear a mask inside their homes for added protection and told to stay in one space unless medically necessary.

“If it’s possible we ask the individual to isolate, as in stay in a bedroom and hopefully have a separate bathroom from the rest of the family,” she said, “The COVID-19 virus is very easily transmitted, especially within a household so it’s important that they have as much separation as possible.”

Wells said people should consider talking to their employers to see what kind of leave and sick policies are in place. She also recommends finding friends or family members who could deliver food or groceries during isolation and quarantine.

Wells also said if no one is available to help with grocery deliveries, the health department is working on getting the resources out.