Lubbock family wants visiting changes to local nursing homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been incredibly difficult for those living in isolation at our nursing homes, but also for the families who have not been able to see them in months. One Lubbock family says they speak for many other frustrated families, when they ask for visitation rights to visit loved ones.

“She will say, I’m never going to see you again, and I’ll say ‘yes you will, yes you will, this will all be over soon,” said Tammie Alderson Dubose. “But in our minds we have no idea when that will happen.”

Under Texas law, the only ones who may enter are caregivers who are strictly monitored. Those who enter are subject to wearing protective gear, and temperature checks before entering. The Health Departments said these precautions are in place to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We realize how hard it is for people to be seperated from their loved ones,” said Katherine Wells, Department of Public Health. “However, once it gets inside it is very difficult to control.”

Families like the Dubose said they understand the severity of the virus, but they want to be treated the same way as all caregivers, and will follow all required proceedures.

“We’ll do whatever we have to do, why can’t we have a designated family member have a COVID test, take their temp, and wear the gear to go in the building,” Dubose said. “I’m not suggesting we bring a party, but at least one loved one for every resident there.”

Dubose is asking local representatives along with nursing homes to at least consider their plan for re-opening for when the time comes.

“These people deserve to see their children, and for some who are just hanging on for that moment, they don’t deserve to wait a second longer,” said Dubose.