LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Farmers Market will be moving to the Downtown Arts District, said a social media post. The Lubbock Farmers Market has been located in the Depot District for the last 14 years.

The farmers market would be relocated to the courtyard behind the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts at 511 Avenue K. The market will also be set up on 5th Street between Avenue K and Avenue J, said the social media post. The new location will provide a more pleasing environment and enjoyable shopping experience for shoppers and vendors.

The Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market will return to its new location on Saturday, May 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and every Saturday through October 14.